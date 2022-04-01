HL Bourgeois High School

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has increased security at H.L. Bourgeois Friday after receiving an anonymous call that students were planning to cause violence at the school.

The caller also said the students had firearms, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said the incident remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

"This investigation has not revealed any validity to this call at this time," the Sheriff's Office said. "Out of an abundance of caution TPSO does have extra manpower at the school to assist the School Resource Officer, as Detectives continue to investigate."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Investigation underway at H.L. Bourgeois after threat