Investigation underway after Hephzibah man found dead in driveway

A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond County after a man was found dead early Friday morning in Hephzibah.

Alan Newsome, 25, was found on the driveway of a residence on the 2900 block of Ulm Road, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place.

Read more: Alleged Augusta gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

Newsome is the sixth homicide victim in Richmond County this year, the first in March and the first since Nancy Phillips was killed at her home on Londonberry Lane on Feb. 3.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homicide investigation opens after man found dead outside Augusta home