Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.

The girl, who police identified as a Saugus High School student, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

It’s not clear if the driver involved in the incident will face charges.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

