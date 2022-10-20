Investigation underway in Hopewell of reported skeletal remains

HOPEWELL — Around 10:11 p.m. on October 19, the Hopewell Police Department responded to the 2100 block of City Point Road for a report of human skeletal remains being discovered. Officers arrived to the scene, held the area overnight, and continued the investigation in the morning.

According to the Hopewell Police Department press release, the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively assisting with the investigation. An expert described the object as an “osteological specimen.”

"Currently, this is an ongoing investigation that will take some time before we have any additional information. We will continue to update when further information is learned," the press release stated.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell: Police, FBI investigate osteological specimen discovered