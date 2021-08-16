Investigation underway into Humble neighborhood shooting
An investigation is underway this morning after the victim was shot multiple times. Deputies have not said if anyone is in custody.
An investigation is underway this morning after the victim was shot multiple times. Deputies have not said if anyone is in custody.
An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting on a Sacramento Regional Transit bus on Friday night, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body, officials said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect in the shooting fled before authorities arrived and is still outstanding.
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Monday morning, police said.
Spoiler alert! If you have not seen or intend to see Episode 6 of “The White Lotus” titled “Departures,” proceed with caution. Six weeks of awkward dinners and judging people by the pool comes to an end Sunday night with the Season 1 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Now we’ll find out who, if anyone, breaks free from the hotel’s tense socioeconomic hierarchies – and who ends up dead. Before you check-out of “The White Lotus” — a series that’s had us laughing, crying, cringing and experiencing
Your trendy items shouldn't be worn only once.
The actor is teaching her daughter to "love every part of herself."
State medical boards are warning doctors not to spread COVID falsehoods, but will that stop them?
City residents need to be jabbed to use restaurants, gyms and theatres - and businesses are worried.
MIAMI (AP) Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract - the 10th of his career - with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.
TikTok users are posting videos of themselves stealing the heads of Lebron James toys, forcing some retailers to lock them away.
Welcome back, Cookie BonBites!
Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California
The 70-year-old woman's husband had gone to pay her visit at the center when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.
UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]
The local Florida news channel WPTV said one commenter urged people to share personal details of city commissioners in a private Facebook group.
Told through the lens of four families PEOPLE has followed for nearly 20 years, Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 will stream on the Magnolia Network beginning Sept. 7
Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...
In August 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid, New York to visit a young man she had met on Spring Break.
For the first time in history, Indianapolis appears to have surpassed Chicago as the most violent city in the Midwest.
A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.
A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called “black site” beyond its borders. The woman, 26-year-old Wu Huan, was on the run to avoid extradition back to China because her fiancé was considered a Chinese dissident. Wu told The Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese officials at a villa converted into a jail, where she saw or heard two other prisoners, both Uyghurs.