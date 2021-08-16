Investigation underway into Humble neighborhood shooting

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting on a Sacramento Regional Transit bus on Friday night, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body, officials said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect in the shooting fled before authorities arrived and is still outstanding.