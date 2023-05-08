Investigation underway after infant is found dead in northwest Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant.

Authorities said on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., officers received reports of a person down call at a home on Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a five-month-old child who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not ruled the death as a homicide.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: