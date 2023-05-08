Investigation underway after infant is found dead in northwest Atlanta home, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant.

Authorities said on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., officers received reports of a person down call at a home on Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a five-month-old child who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have not ruled the death as a homicide.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

