Investigation underway at large crime scene at Malden apartment complex

An investigation is underway Sunday morning at the Quarrystone at Overlook Ridge apartment complex off of Route 1 in Malden.

Malden police and Massachusetts State Police blocked off the parking lot and entrance to the apartment building.

Investigators were seen gathering evidence in the lobby and in front of the building.

A white sedan was also wrapped in crime scene tape in the parking lot, and there were several evidence markers scattered on the ground.

“You can tell there’s something major going on with you guys here, the police, the whole units, state troopers when you first enter in the complex,” said Gina Rayes, who lives at the apartment complex and saw the crime scene as she was returning from work early Sunday morning. “This is really not expected over here, it’s really quiet, everyone is peaceful, they walk their dogs. Everybody says hello to each other, they greet each other.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Malden police and state police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

