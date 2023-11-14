Investigation underway after large swastikas painted on road in Wayland

Police have launched an investigation into antisemitic vandalism after large swastikas were found painted on a road in Wayland on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism on Rice Road discovered the swastikas painted in two separate places on the roadway, according to Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman.

“There is no place for this kind of hatred and bigotry in our community,” Burman said in a statement. “Every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred, and we will do everything in our power to support our community.”

Burman noted the Wayland Department of Public Works has since covered the swastikas.

Detectives are investigating this incident and working in partnership with the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center.

Burman said that he has since been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League New England, whose leadership team will support department detectives and the community during this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wayland Police Department at 508-358-4721 or the anonymous tip line at 508-358-1726.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

