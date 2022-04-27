Investigation underway after letter carrier robbed in Washington Twp.

Authorities are investigating after a letter carrier was robbed in Washington Township Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Beregac Court in reference to a robbery investigation shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Once on scene, deputies learned that a female postal worker had been robbed while delivering mail.

Deputies said two people approached the postal worker and assaulted her before stealing property.

Earlier Tuesday, deputies told News Center 7 the postal worker got into a confrontation with two juveniles who took her keys and left the scene.

The two people entered a dark colored four door sedan and fled the area in an unknow direction, the sheriff’s office said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they believe no mail was taken during the incident.

“Because protecting the Postal Service is the core mission of the Inspection Service, robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention. We are working with our local law enforcement partners in following up investigative leads at this time,” the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Postal Inspectors by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting their website.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.



























































