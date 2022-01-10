Investigation underway after a man’s body was found floating in a Pompano Beach canal

A man’s body was found Monday morning in western Pompano Beach, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities received a call before 9 a.m. about a possible body floating in a canal. When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the canal, Gerdy St. Louis, spokesperson with BCSO, said in an email Monday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Louis added. BCSO detectives are investigating the incident.

Police did not release the man’s name.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.