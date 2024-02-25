Investigation underway after man found dead along Lake Michigan shoreline in Chicago

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead along the shoreline of Lake Michigan on Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police officers were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. following reports that a man had been discovered unresponsive along the shoreline in the 6000 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Officers say the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say the incident has been classified as a death investigation.

Authorities have not yet identified or provided a description of the man, and it is currently unclear what led to his death.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

