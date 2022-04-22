Investigation underway after man found dead during welfare check

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a home in Lake Stevens on Thursday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 96th Avenue Southeast to conduct a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Investigators have not provided any preliminary information about the man’s death, but are waiting on the Snohomish County Medical Examiner to determine a cause.

The investigation is ongoing.

