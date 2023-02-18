Investigation underway after man found dead at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

Transit police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the train tracks at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station early Saturday morning.

According to Transit Police, officers were called to the Red Line northbound side around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an adult man within the pit area.

Transit Police said it appears the man intentionally entered the pit area then stumbled and fell onto the third rail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no foul play is suspected.

Transit Police said no train was involved.

The Medical Examiner arrived at the station around 2:30 a.m.

“Transit Police detectives will thoroughly investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement to Boston 25 News.

BREAKING: Investigation at the Downtown Crossing @MBTA station after a man is found dead on the tracks.



Live reports on @boston25 until 10 AM pic.twitter.com/1E12G9aVmi — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

