Investigation underway after man found dead in Boston park
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Boston park.
According to State Police, the body was found around 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Richardson Park on Columbia Rd., Boston.
The investigation into his death is being conducted by State Police detectives.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
