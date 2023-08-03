Investigation underway after man found dead in Boston park

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Boston park.

According to State Police, the body was found around 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Richardson Park on Columbia Rd., Boston.

The investigation into his death is being conducted by State Police detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW