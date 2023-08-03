Investigation underway after man found dead at apartment complex in Marlboro

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an apartment complex in Marlborough, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office tells Boston 25.

Police responded to Stone Gate Apartments on Saint Ives Way at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of an altercation inside the building, according to DA Marian Ryan.

Responding officers found a 45-year-man suffering from injuries inside a unit. The man was transported to UMass Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Another person inside the apartment also suffered injuries and was also taken to UMass Marlborough Hospital, the DA said.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Marlborough Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

