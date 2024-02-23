Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant South H St building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday in a vacant building of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a vacant building in the 9600 block of South H Street at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a possible dead person inside.

A man was found dead inside with a suspected gunshot wound, investigators said. The man will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

