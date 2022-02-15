Investigation underway after man found fatally shot inside vehicle, CMPD says

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle in north Charlotte on Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. That’s just west of Interstate 77, north of uptown. Police had responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon when they found him. Medic pronounced him dead, police said.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street where one person was pronounced deceased. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/QcsMeanPIB — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 15, 2022

CMPD did not identify the victim or a possible suspect. No other details were made available.

There have been at least nine homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.