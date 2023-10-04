A man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in southwest Rochester Tuesday evening, according to Rochester police.

Emergency responders were called to Schwartz and Shelter streets just before 6:15 p.m. and found a man who was shot at least once in the upper body in a vehicle on Schwartz Street, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department. The shooting victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Tauriello said that the man's injuries were considered serious and are life-threatening. His name was not released.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. Schwartz Street is a residential road near Jefferson Avenue and Shelter Street in Rochester.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Investigation underway after man found shot in vehicle in Rochester NY