Investigation underway after man gunned down in vehicle in Neptune

NEPTUNE—Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was gunned down inside a vehicle Saturday night.

Township police responding to the report of a shooting found Marques Mills, 39, shortly before 11 p.m. at Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead early Sunday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Linskey did not provide other details.

Painted orange markers where evidence was collected on the street near broken glass and on the driveway were visible at the scene Monday morning.

Gun crimes: Asbury Park NJ shooting: Neptune man arrested, charged

Linskey is urging anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Matthew Delgado of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-671-4400, through the P3 Tips mobile app or through the tipline website, Linskey said.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Man found with gunshot wounds in Neptune NJ dies