Investigation underway after man injured in Renton shooting

KIRO 7 News Staff

An investigation is underway after a man was shot Wednesday night in Renton.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories