Investigation underway after man injured in Renton shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was shot Wednesday night in Renton.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Rainier Avenue South for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
