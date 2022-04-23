Investigation underway after man killed in Kennewick

Benton County sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed at his Kennewick home Friday.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of South Gum Street for an assault in progress.

Deputies and Kennewick Police Department officers used a K9 to try and find potential suspects, but no one was found.

Detectives were later called to the scene to start their investigation.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man was stabbed in his home; however, the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call (509) 628-0333.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP