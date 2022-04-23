Investigation underway after man killed in Kennewick
Benton County sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old man was killed at his Kennewick home Friday.
Just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of South Gum Street for an assault in progress.
Deputies and Kennewick Police Department officers used a K9 to try and find potential suspects, but no one was found.
Detectives were later called to the scene to start their investigation.
According to detectives, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man was stabbed in his home; however, the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call (509) 628-0333.
More news from KIRO 7
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price charged with sexual assault amid ongoing felony rape investigation
Thieves use front loader to break into South Seattle dispensary
Lawmakers strike the word ‘marijuana’ from all state laws, calling term racist
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com