Investigation underway after man shot in Everett

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Everett late Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street and Pierce Avenue around 10:38 a.m. for a shots fired incident found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Everett Police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Everett Police at 617-389-2120.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW