Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, South Sound 911 received reports of a man who was being driven to the hospital after being shot in the 2100 block of East George Street at 11:12 p.m.

Puyallup Tribal Police responded to the scene, which is located on Tribal trust land, and asked for a Tacoma police officer to go to the hospital.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. TPD agreed to lead the investigation Wednesday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.