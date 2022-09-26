Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Graham

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Graham.

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. At 4:13 p.m., police received a call reporting a man chasing another man and shooting at him.

A woman later called and said someone was banging on her window. The person who had been shot broke into the woman’s home where she found him dead, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooter ran away into nearby woods. Police searched the area with canines and air support but could not find them.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooter does not live in Graham.

The woman who called the police was unharmed.