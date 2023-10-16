Investigation underway after man shot by police in Central Kentucky

A man in Bourbon County was injured Sunday when he was shot by a police officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on North Middletown Road in Bourbon County, KSP said. A man was shot by a Paris police officer and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are investigating the shooting, which is routine with shootings involving law enforcement agencies. KSP said specific details about the shooting won’t be released until vital witnesses are interviews and facts are gathered.

A timeline for the investigation is unknown. KSP also wasn’t immediately available for additional comment on the shooting.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” KSP said in a press release.

This is a developing story and may be updated.