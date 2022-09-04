Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Seattle Fire Department medics later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported that the shooting took place outside and a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.