Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Olive Way East.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 46-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his hip.
Officers began first aid at the scene before Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but they provided limited information and different accounts of what happened.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
