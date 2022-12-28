Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon.

Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Dispatch learned Doherty was in distress around 12:20 p.m. and officers immediately began CPR, the Inspector General said. He was taken to Manchester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined the manner of Doherty’s death.

Doherty was arrested on family violence charges on Dec. 23 and ordered held on $250,000 bond.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Connecticut State Police are assisting the Inspector General with the investigation.

