Investigation underway in Merced after an officer-involved shooting at a parking lot

Police in Merced are investigating an officer-involved shooting from Saturday afternoon.

According to police, an officer made a traffic stop for a moving violation at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of West Olive and M Street.

Police said multiple people were inside a vehicle and got out when an officer fired one round.

No one was hit, police said.

It was unclear if those in the car shot at police.

Police said some of the suspects fled on foot. Two were detained by responding officers.

Other remained in the vehicle drove off and police said officers were unable to find it.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-388-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org. Case Number: 2023-00015375.