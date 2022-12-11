An investigation underway after Miami-Dade police officer shot a man wielding a knife

A Miami-Dade cop shot a 26-year-old man wielding a knife and threatening to kill himself Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

At around 11:34 p.m., Miami-Dade police say units responded to 15020 SW 89th Terrace Rd. in the Hammocks where a man armed with a knife was threatening to kill himself. Upon arrival, a confrontation took place between police and the man, and an officer fired his gun striking the suspect.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent the man to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, police said.

Police didn’t release additional information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477, or by visiting crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

If you need emotional support, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.