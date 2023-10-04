Investigation underway after ‘multiple’ people shot in Holyoke

An investigation is underway after police say “multiple” people were shot in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Officers started to receive multiple calls for gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets around 12:44 p.m. p.m. Holyoke police said. Members of the Massachusetts State Police also responded with K9 teams to assist with the investigation.

Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, including one person riding a bus that happened to be passing through the area at the time.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation among several people that escalated.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the mayor was aware of the shooting.

The investigation is under the direction of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Holyoke police asked residents to avoid the area while officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

