Investigation underway near Charlotte after possible human remains found, police say

Huntersville police discovered what appear to be human remains on Wednesday and have a person of interest in custody.

The remains were found in the 12000 block on Comanche Road, according to a Huntersville Police Department news release Thursday. The road is in a residential area, according to Google Maps.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police provided information about a potential homicide involving a missing person that led to the discovery, according to the release.

No information was provided about the person of interest in custody. There is no threat to the community, Huntersville police said.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Lt. Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400.

This is a developing story.