Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Burien

An investigation is now underway after an officer-involved shooting in Burien on Saturday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., officers with the Burien Police Department responded to an apartment on Roseburg Avenue South after receiving reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

Upon arriving at the apartment, police found that the individuals reportedly involved in the incident had fled the scene.

A few minutes later, officers spotted a person that matched the description of one of the individuals involved in the incident.

Police made contact with the individual and then shot them, according to the Valley Independent Investigative Team.

Authorities have not said exactly what caused the officers to fire their weapons.

The person shot by police was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The four Burien Police officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Detectives with the Valley Independent Investigative Team are now investigating this incident and the Des Moines Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP