Police investigating two men stabbed outside Boston nightclub

Police are investigating two men stabbed outside a Boston nightclub.

According to Boston police, officers responded to reports of a person stabbed outside of Bijou Nightclub at 51 Stuart St in downtown.

Upon arrival, officers locared two adult males suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested and the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW