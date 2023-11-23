Police investigating two men stabbed outside Boston nightclub
Police are investigating two men stabbed outside a Boston nightclub.
According to Boston police, officers responded to reports of a person stabbed outside of Bijou Nightclub at 51 Stuart St in downtown.
Upon arrival, officers locared two adult males suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.
Both were transported to a local hospital.
No suspects have been arrested and the stabbing is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
