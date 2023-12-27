Investigation underway into Oxford officer accused of striking Miami student in video

The Oxford Division of Police is investigating after video surfaced of a restrained Miami University student being repeatedly punched by an officer in November.

Oxford police said in a Tuesday news release that the officer involved, Matthew Blauvelt, was been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into use of force takes place. On Monday, police said an initial review into the Nov. 18 incident did not include the camera angle shown in the video.

According to the release, police were called to a bar around 1:20 a.m. when the student entered through an exit at the bar and pushed back a female staff member, then assaulted the bar manager when confronted. An altercation carried over outside the bar and police said the man resisted arrest until additional officers were called to assist handcuffing him.

In the TikTok video posted Saturday, a woman who said she is related to the student identified him as a first-year Miami football player named Devin. The video contains footage that appears to be an overhead security camera. It shows a group of people following the student leaving Brick Street Bar and bringing him to the ground in a struggle before an officer approaches. The video shows two other people holding the student down when the officer appears to strike him.

Underage possession, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and assault charges are pending against the student, the release states. Those charges were filed Nov. 22 in Butler County Municipal Court for Devin Johnson, 20.

"We understand that this video is troubling for many to watch and has caused concern in our community. The Oxford Police Division is committed to ensuring an impartial investigation is conducted into the use of force. Our primary goal is to maintain transparency, uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and ensure the trust and confidence of the community we serve," the release says.

Dave Patterson, president of Fraternal Order of Police Hamilton Lodge 38, the union that represents Blauvelt, declined to comment until after the official investigation has been conducted.

A statement from the university said are offering support to the student and his representative.

The Enquirer has requested the arrest report, body camera footage and Blauvelt's personnel file, as well as more information about the initial review of the incident. Reporters have also messaged the TikTok poster.

