Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on I-95 in Needham

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95 in Needham early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 33 around 1:20 a.m. found a 28-year-old man from Canton dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the area after striking the man, state police said.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was reportedly walking in the breakdown lane prior to being hit.

Investigators noted that debris recovered at the scene of the crash may be linked to the vehicle in question. That evidence was taken for testing at the State Police Crime Lab.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

