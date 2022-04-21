Investigation underway after person found dead near 2 east Charlotte schools, police say

A homicide investigation is underway near two schools in east Charlotte, police said Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 7800 block of Riding Trail Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., near Albemarle Road elementary and middle schools, CMPD said in a news release. Officers found a person with “apparent trauma,” according to police.

A school resource officer told WSOC-TV that there was a body found behind the schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking into the situation, but it hasn’t affected school procedures, district spokesman Eddie Perez told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday morning.

The entrances to Albemarle Road Neighborhood Park and part of the elementary school’s parking lot are blocked off, Queen City News reported.

Police also are investigating a fatal shooting near Northlake Mall. A male victim was found near a Wendy’s restaurant off West W.T. Harris Boulevard on Thursday night, CMPD said.

There have been at least 23 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to police data.

Anyone with information about this case can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.