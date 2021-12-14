Investigation underway after CMPD finds a man fatally shot near South End

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot near Charlotte’s South End area on Tuesday evening, police said.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3500 block of South Tryon Street, near Clanton Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. When they arrived, officers found a man a gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide information about a motive or a suspect.

The shooting victim would be Charlotte’s 96th homicide this year, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s case can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.