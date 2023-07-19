Police: 4-year-old killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash

Authorities are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a car in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night, and now a search is ongoing for a suspect vehicle.

Officers responding to the area of 165 Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash found a 4-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say an off-duty Boston firefighter rendered first aid to the child at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and a description of the vehicle involved was not immediately available.

Officials are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area of Wood Avenue or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Boston Homicide Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW