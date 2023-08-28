Investigation underway after person shot near Roxbury park

A person was shot Monday afternoon near a park in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police.

Boston Police said authorities responded to a call reporting a shooting on Washington Street in the area of Ramsay Park around 4:15 p.m.

One person was found suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release information about any arrests.

No additional information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

