Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park

A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

JSO also reported that a subject is in custody.

Police responded to the incident around 11 a.m. after they were notified of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Cedar Bay Drive.

In a nearby location, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. That person has not yet been identified.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what happened.

Anyone with information should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Details are limited at this time but Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

