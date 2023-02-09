Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pulled a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of the BU Sailing Pavilion where they recovered a body at the shoreline around 12:30 p.m.
No additional information has been released.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW