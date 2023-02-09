Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River

Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pulled a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of the BU Sailing Pavilion where they recovered a body at the shoreline around 12:30 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW