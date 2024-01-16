An investigation is underway after police raided the wrong Ohio house, sending baby to ICU

The mayor of Elyria, Ohio is calling for an investigation after a woman accused police of mistakenly raiding her home and allegedly injuring her 17-month-old toddler with the use of flashbangs.

"The allegations against our police department are extreme and deeply concerning. As I stated this past Saturday, I have ordered a complete review of the incident and requested all information be released to the public as soon as possible," Mayor Kevin Brubaker said.

The toddler's mother Courtney Price told CBS News that Elyria Police broke a window and deployed a flash-bang near her 17-month-old son Waylon during the raid on Jan. 10. Waylon was already on a ventilator.

"All I seen was lights flashing and smoke coming into the house," Price told CBS News. "I didn't know what to do because there was guns pointed at me. I wanted to run to him, but I knew if I ran to him ... they could've shot."

WOIO reported that Price and her son were the only ones home at the time, and the incident was captured on the family's Ring camera.

Price told CBS News she was then taken outside and handcuffed.

"I kept screaming, 'My baby, my baby is on a ventilator. My baby's in here," she said.

Reida Jennings, who rents the home, told WJW, that Price and her son were staying with her as Waylon waits for surgery for a heart defect.

“The baby is now in the ICU. He’s got burns all over him, inside of his lungs are burned,” Jennings told WJW. “He’s already a special-needs baby. He’s a trach baby. He was on his ventilator, they let the baby lay there for about 35 to 45 minutes in the smoke.”

Jennings said the Ring camera footage showed police "banging on the door," and throwing "the flash bang through the window." She told WJW that the flashbang hit the baby, and he was covered in glass.

Price told CBS News that Waylon was diagnosed with "chemical pneumonitis from the chemicals in the flash-bang."

Police deny allegations that child was hurt by flashbangs

However, in a statement, the Elyria Police Department denied the allegations.

"Any allegation suggesting the child was exposed to chemical agents, lack of medical attention or negligence is not true," police said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the home as part of an "ongoing criminal investigation," and a search team executed the warrant at around 2:15 p.m. on January 10. Two diversionary devices, commonly known as "flash-bangs" were deployed outside the home, police said.

"These devices produce sound and light that is noticeable in day or night conditions and are intended to distract the suspects attention. Diversionary devices do not produce a continuous burn and they do not deploy or contain any pepper gas or chemical agents," the police department said.

Elyria police said the tactical team entered the home after "repeated announcements" and found Price and her child inside. According to police, Price then told officers about Waylons pre-existing medical conditions.

"Elyria Police Detectives, Elyria Fire Paramedics and the mother assessed the condition of the child, confirming that the child did not sustain any apparent, visible injuries," police said.

Price then told the officers that she planned to take Waylon to the hospital for his "pre-existing illness unrelated to the tactical operation; however, she lacked an available car seat for transportation," police said.

According to police, detectives called Lifecare Ambulance, and paramedics assessed the child and took him to a nearby hospital.

Police previously searched home for suspects

Jennings told CBS News that police have shown up at the home multiple times in the year she's rented it searching for a suspect who doesn't live there.

She said she doesn't feel safe there anymore.

"All of our furniture was broke," Jennings told CBS News. "It's now stained. They just walked all over everything."

Mayor orders release of body camera footage

Brubaker said body camera footage from several police officers will be released later today, and additional footage will be released as it becomes available.

"The serious and disturbing nature of the allegations concerns all Elyrians. Our residents demand to know what occurred, and rightfully so. Thankfully, our City had the technology to record events in real time via many body-worn cameras throughout the entirety of the incident. I’m particularly grateful these cameras captured clear audio and video, from several angles. I am eager to release this footage for all of you to view," Brubaker said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elyria, Ohio: Mom says police raided wrong home injuring her child