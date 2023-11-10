Investigation underway after apparent remains of a baby found in Rochester recycling facility
Authorities are investigating the apparent body of a baby found Thursday at a Massachusetts recycling facility.
Rochester Police says an employee, for the Harvey Waste Recycling facility, reported finding what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products.
All processing was stopped as police responded to the facility just after 10:30 a.m.
No further information is available at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
