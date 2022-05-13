Police searching for suspects after crash, carjacking in West Seattle

Seattle police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an attempted vehicle theft and armed carjacking in West Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m., police were called to the area of 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Dakota Street, after a 911 caller reported seeing two men and a woman suspiciously attempting to load a Jeep onto a trailer.

When officers went to check things out, the group had already left. Police said they found them in an SUV a short distance away and tried to pull them over, but they refused to stop.

The group drove south on West Marginal Way Southwest, where police found their SUV nearly two miles away. They tried to get around traffic but crashed into an oncoming car at Highland Park Way Southwest, law enforcement said.

Then the trio carjacked a pickup truck in a nearby drive-thru line.

Police said they confronted the driver, who struggled with them until one of the suspects fired a gun, causing the driver to abandon his truck.

The trio fled in the truck, which later was recovered by police in West Seattle.

Police said they are still looking for the trio.

