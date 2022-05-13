One injured in West Seattle shooting

An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting in West Seattle on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Southwest Andover Street, near the West Seattle Health Club.

Police said one person was injured.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Near the health club, there is a homeless encampment and police were talking to people about what might have occurred.

Yellow crime scene tape was put up near the parking area of the clu

