Investigation underway after rifle stolen from Massachusetts State Police cruiser

Authorities have launched an investigation after a trooper’s rifle was stolen from a locked Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Malden overnight.

The department-issued patrol rifle was secured in a mount inside a cruiser that was parked at a residential complex in the city, according to state police.

In a statement, a state police spokesperson said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that forced entry was made into the cruiser.”

State police noted that there is no indication of the rifle being used after the theft.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that the incident appears to have been a “targeted and planned break-in.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

