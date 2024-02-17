Sheriff's officials and Redding police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Shasta County Jail.

Raymond Leon Burns, 58, was found unresponsive in his jail cell at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Medical staff were called to his cell and he was declared dead shortly thereafter, officials said.

A postmortem examination has been scheduled, but officials said they do not suspect foul play.

Shasta County Superior Court records indicate Burns had numerous criminal charges filed against him, dating back to the 1980s. His most recent court appearance was for a December 2023 petition to revoke parole.

In July 2022 he pleaded no contest to possessing drugs for sale and was sentenced to probation and 180 days in jail, according to court records.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Investigation underway after Shasta County Jail inmate dies in his cell