UPDATE: Deputy shot after woman takes gun from his holster during custody dispute

UPDATE @ 1 p.m.:

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is expected to be OK after being shot Friday morning.

Lt. Brad Pleiman, who’s been with the department for over 20 years, was shot in the finger while responding to a call this morning, Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye said.

A domestic dispute call brought members of the sheriff’s office out to Comanche Drive Friday morning. When they got to the scene, they learned it was a custody dispute.

Frye said Pleiman was dealing with a female and was on top of her when she grabbed his gun out of his holster and fired two shots. The lieutenant had his hand on the gun when she fired the shots.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor hand injury.

Frye said it’s calls like this that bring an emphasis on their training.

“You just never know anymore and that’s what I preach, and preach, and preach. And that’s why we have a full-time training officer. We train for these types of things,” Frye said.

UPDATE @ 11:53 a.m.:

Law enforcement in Shelby County are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed a deputy was shot and taken to an area hospital. A deputy on the scene told Campbell that they believed the deputy’s injuries were non-life threatening.

It is currently unknown if anyone else was injured.

Deputies also have one person in custody, according to our team on the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large law enforcement investigation is currently underway in Shelby County.

Deputies were called out to Comanche Drive, southwest of the Sidney city limits, around 9:54 a.m., according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that deputies were on the scene and that an active investigation was being conducted.

No additional information about what prompted the call to the scene or what’s happened since then has been able to be confirmed by dispatch.

