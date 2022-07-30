Investigation underway after shooting leaves one dead in Greenville

An investigation is underway after one person died in an overnight shooting in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, located at 28 Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m., after a fight broke out and shots were fired in the parking lot.

According to the police department, at least two people were shot, and one victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Brandi Wylie is an intern for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Greenville News. Reach her via email at bwylie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Coroner: Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Greenville